MSP Receives Record Investment in Snow Removal Fleet from MAC

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) has finalized a $62 million purchase with M-B Companies, Inc. for 58 snow removal vehicles of various types to arrive at MSP over the next three years.

These specialized vehicles from MB, a brand of Aebi Schmidt Group, will help maintain safe and effective operations during winter snow and ice events for MSP’s commercial airlines, as well as general aviation, cargo and military flights. MSP receives an average of 55 inches of snow annually, highlighting the need for efficient winter operations.

“This latest investment reflects our long-term commitment to maintaining the highest operational standards and giving our experienced team the newest, most advanced and most reliable equipment,” said Joe Harris, MAC vice president of management and operations, “We have some of the best field crews in the industry when it comes to maintaining a safe environment during extreme weather events, and their work supports the confidence of our airlines, passengers and other users.”

Following authorization by the MAC board in late February, the MAC is advancing the contracting of snow removal vehicles through 2027 instead of the normal approach of purchasing a few specialized vehicles each year. The MAC is expected to save up to $7.8 million in capital equipment costs in the deal due to favorable supplier discounts and avoiding year-to-year equipment price increases. The accelerated purchase locks in 2024 prices and secures production commitments for the equipment that typically requires delivery lead times of up to two years.

“We anticipate a significant drop in ongoing operations costs for maintenance and repairs as we migrate to newer equipment,” said Sara Freese, the MAC’s director of maintenance services and asset management, “This plan should also enhance safety with the deployment of more consistent vehicle models across the fleet, resulting in improved operator familiarization and more efficient training.”

FY 2025 through FY 2027 MSP Airport snow removal equipment purchase plan (total 58 vehicles):

Runway snow blower: 11

Runway broom: 6

Liquid deicer: 10

Chemical/plow combo truck: 8

Multifunction equipment (runway plow and broom combo): 23

The average age of MSP’s current snow removal fleet is more than 16 years old. By 2027, all vehicles in the fleet will be four years old or newer, including 10 units that were delivered in 2024. Six of the runway brooms being replaced at MSP will be relocated for use at the MAC’s general aviation airports in the Twin Cities.