PSP Partners with Desert Arc to Support Inclusive Community Employment

Palm Springs International Airport is proud to announce a new partnership with Desert Arc, a local nonprofit organization that creates meaningful job opportunities for adults with disabilities. Under a new five-year agreement, Desert Arc will provide key services at the airport, including ground maintenance, landscaping, and trash removal—reinforcing the airport’s commitment to inclusivity and community stewardship.

Approved by Palm Springs City Council in September 2024, the partnership brings Desert Arc’s landscape maintenance division on board to handle daily tasks like trash hauling, weed abatement, bush trimming, and sprinkler repairs. A dedicated crew—composed of three individuals with disabilities and one job coach—will work year-round, 7 days a week, maintaining the airport’s inner courtyard and surrounding areas.

“This partnership is a win for everyone—helping meet the airport’s operational needs while also supporting sustainable employment for people with disabilities,” said Harry Barrett, Jr., Executive Director of Aviation at PSP. “We’re proud to work with Desert Arc to build a more inclusive environment at the airport that benefits the entire community.”

The five-year agreement allocates $320,000 annually for labor and materials such as flowers, soil, and mulch. As with all PSP operations, this agreement is fully self-funded by the airport, with no local taxpayer dollars used. Beyond improving the airport’s daily functions, this partnership supports PSP’s mission to deliver unforgettable hospitality while honoring our values of diversity, responsibility, and integrity—empowering local workers and contributing to a more inclusive community.

“The City of Palm Springs is committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce,” said Palm Springs Mayor Ron deHarte. “This partnership with Desert Arc is a shining example of how we can create meaningful employment opportunities while ensuring our airport remains a welcoming gateway to our city.”

“The City of Palm Springs’ approval of a five-year contract with Desert Arc’s Landscape Maintenance Division to service the prestigious Palm Springs International Airport is markedly a monumental decision, and this partnership will have a profound impact on our nonprofit,” said Richard Balocco, President/CEO of Desert Arc. “It is a historic moment and an unprecedented financial opportunity for Desert Arc. Our Board of Directors, staff members, and the 700 people with disabilities served by our mission are grateful and thank former Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein and members of the City of Palm Springs’ City Council for their belief in our mission to enhance the quality of life and create opportunities for people with disabilities. I am proud to be part of an organization who has championed this cause since 1959, and it all began in Palm Springs.”

This partnership also contributes to the City of Palm Springs’ broader vision to invest in both infrastructure and people. Desert Arc’s work will help ensure that PSP remains a clean, inviting space for travelers and residents alike.

“The City of Palm Springs is absolutely thrilled to be working with the clients of Desert Arc on the landscape maintenance contract for the Palm Springs International Airport,” said Palm Springs Councilmember Jeffrey Bernstein, who has supported the effort from the beginning. “Through this program, we are able to direct well over $1 million of necessary maintenance project expenses to a local organization that also benefits so many deserving people in need. What’s more, it’s clear the work is being performed better, more efficiently, and more cost-effective than ever before. This is truly a win-win situation.”