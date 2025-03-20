Christopher Roy Selected as MAC Director of Project Delivery

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) has selected Christopher Roy as director of project delivery for Airport Development following a national search. Roy will be responsible for executing a wide range of aviation-related construction programs across the MAC airport system, which includes Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) and six general aviation airports in the Twin Cities.

Roy is a professional civil engineer who has held various leadership positions over the last 15 years at the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), most recently as the assistant director of its operations division. Prior to that, he was assistant director of MnDOT’s engineering services division and a state design engineer. Between 2009 and 2012, Roy was the state aeronautics office director for the agency.

“Christopher Roy is bringing great transportation project development leadership to the MAC with his experience managing large multi-modal programs in our region,” said Bridget Rief, MAC vice president of planning and development. “His multi-discipline transportation work in the public sector is a perfect fit for the MAC, which has an extensive capital improvement program to develop and enhance terminal facilities, airfields and everyday operations across the airport system.”

As director of project delivery, Roy will oversee an Airport Development project management team responsible for scheduling, budgeting, and executing projects, ensuring they meet the highest standards of quality, safety and compliance. He joined the MAC this week.

Roy holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in infrastructure systems from the University of Minnesota. He currently teaches civil engineering at Dakota County Technical College. Roy is a member of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials and serves on the association’s project management and design committees.