Beatty, who currently serves as vice president in the Office of Engineering, also will oversee airfield safety and security functions and operations such as snow removal, facility maintenance and improvement, training and wildlife management. In addition, he will work with governmental agencies to ensure regulatory compliance and report directly to the president and chief executive officer. Beatty joined the Airports Authority in 1997 as an environmental program engineer. During his career at the Airports Authority, he also has served as deputy vice president in the Office of Engineering and manager of the Building Codes and Environmental Department. Prior to joining the Airports Authority, he served in engineering and leadership positions at Earth Tech, Inc, and EPS Engineering. He holds a bachelor’s degree in science and engineering from Penn State University. “Tom Beatty’s extensive experience in engineering and management, along with his deep knowledge of the Airports Authority and issues facing the aviation sector, make him a suburb choice for this important leadership position,” Airports Authority President and CEO Jack Potter said. “Tom will be instrumental in guiding our organization through our extensive capital construction in the coming years and in navigating the growing challenges of our increasingly complex business.”