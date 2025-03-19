Dennis Iskra joins RS&H as VP and Senior Principal Architect in Aviation

Employee-owned national architecture, engineering and consulting firm RS&H is excited to announce the return of Dennis Iskra as Vice President and Senior Principal Architect, Aviation.

Prior to joining RS&H, Iskra spent seven years as a Senior Airport Architect at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport (CLT). This tenure and his nearly two decades of experience as a consultant provide Iskra with a wealth of expertise and a deep understanding of the future of aviation design.

“We are glad to have Dennis back at RS&H in such an influential role to the industry,” said RS&H Executive Vice President and Buildings Business Unit National Operations Leader Andy Wheeler. “We know he will bring great things to the firm. His experiences over the past seven years on the owner’s side have deepened his insights. Dennis’ passion for the aviation industry is contagious. We are confident his leadership will drive exciting new opportunities for RS&H.”

At CLT, Iskra played a pivotal role in shaping long-term airport development strategies, overseeing a comprehensive Terminal Area Masterplan, and managing extensive renovations and expansions across key airport concourses. Prior to this, Iskra spent nearly two decades with RS&H, where he was instrumental in growing the firm’s reach, securing high-profile aviation projects in San Luis Obispo, Costa Rica, and Peru.

“I decided to come back because there is an opportunity to step into a role that will allow me to influence how RS&H is seen across the industry,” Iskra said. “Blending my experience on the consultant and owner side allows me to bring invaluable perspective to projects and contribute to positive, passenger-focused innovation.”

In this new role, Iska will lead a multi-disciplinary team, focusing on transforming airport environments into sustainable, resilient, and passenger-centric spaces.

Iskra has a bachelor's degree in design and a master's degree in architecture from the University of Florida and is a licensed architect in North Carolina. Iskra is a board member of the International Association of Airport Executives and a member of the American Association of Airport Executives and the American Institute of Architects.