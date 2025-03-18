Turner & Townsend Appoints Mathew Riley to Spearhead Its Aviation Business in North America

Turner & Townsend has appointed Mathew Riley as its new regional lead for aviation in North America. The move underscores the global professional services company’s commitment to expanding its aviation business in the region and leveraging its global expertise in the sector.

Based in New York, Mathew brings 30 years of high-profile aviation leadership experience spanning airport operations, consultancy, and major projects. He specializes in advising clients on commercial and regulatory strategies, designing capital investment program management strategies for major airports, and delivering change management initiatives to enhance operational efficiency.

Most recently, Mathew served as Chief Operating Officer at Ramboll Group, advising Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom on the decarbonization of its runway expansion program. Prior to this, he held various senior leadership positions at BAA plc, managing significant capital investment programs and operational transformations. This included leading the commercial delivery of Heathrow Terminal 5 - Europe’s largest construction project at the time - and acting as Managing Director of London Gatwick Airport. He was until very recently Chair of the Board of Trustees for Engineers Without Borders from October 2023.



Turner & Townsend has over 25 years of global experience working in the aviation sector, with approximately 1,000 aviation specialists covering work with a capital value of more than US$200bn. The company supports clients in planning, expanding, upgrading, and operating aviation facilities, to drive efficiency and resilience.

Murray Rowden, Global Managing Director, Infrastructure, at Turner & Townsend said: “Mathew’s appointment is a significant step in our strategy to grow our aviation business in North America and globally, bringing extensive leadership experience from his roles across client, consultancy, and contracting. His deep and diverse understanding of the sector will be invaluable as we respond to challenges facing aviation stakeholders across North America and guide owner and investor-operator clients to set up major programs for success.”

Mathew Riley, Regional Lead, Aviation, North America, at Turner & Townsend added: “I look forward to using my international experience to expand our aviation business in North America focused on providing quality advice to help deliver major projects and programs for our clients. There is a great opportunity to grow in the region and place Turner & Townsend as a program partner of choice within the marketplace.”