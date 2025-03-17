Spirit Airlines Adds Nonstop Flights from MKE to Los Angeles

Spirit Airlines will add nonstop weekend service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and Los Angeles, Baltimore, and Nashville this summer.

In addition, Spirit is making these new Milwaukee flights affordable with introductory fares as low as $74 to Los Angeles, $62 to Baltimore, and $60 to Nashville. The new flights will operate to/from MKE twice per week. The links below detail the specific schedules for each route:

Los Angeles (LAX) Thursdays and Sundays beginning May 8

Baltimore (BWI) Fridays and Mondays beginning May 9

Nashville (BNA) Fridays and Mondays beginning May 9

“We know there is high demand for nonstop flights to the west coast, and Spirit’s new nonstop service to LAX is timed well for a weekend beach vacation or a visit to Hollywood,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. “By choosing to fly from Milwaukee, travelers can support expansion of more nonstop flights from our city. These new flights to Los Angeles, Baltimore, and Nashville give Milwaukee-area travelers yet another reason to choose MKE for their travel.”

Giving MKE travelers more options in 2025, Spirit now offers nonstop flights from Milwaukee to/from eight locations: Baltimore, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orlando, and Tampa.

Spirit’s new flights from MKE will be operated with Airbus A320 aircraft featuring eight “Big Front Seats” and 174 standard seats. All flights are available for booking now at Spirit.com or on the Spirit Airlines mobile app.