New Store 'Shop the Town' Opens at Oakland Airport

Shop the Town is the newest retail experience offered at Oakland Airport (OAK). One of 16 new retail locations coming to the airport, the store is operated by retail concessionaire Paradies Lagardère. The location offers a wide assortment of local products, including gourmet snacks, regional wines, gifts, jewelry, artisanal goods, and apparel as well as licensed sports team apparel, convenience items, travel accessories and more. The store is located in OAK’s Terminal 2, near gate 24, and is open every day from 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

“We are progressing quickly on our new retail program here at OAK, and we’re pleased to introduce the second new location with the opening of Shop the Town,” said Port of Oakland Director of Aviation Craig Simon. “Passengers can enjoy a wide selection of items available at the new store. We’re especially excited about the inclusion of locally made items from Bay Area businesses!”

Shop the Town shares an exciting journey through East Bay roots and Oakland’s culture that inspires travelers to shop local. The main attraction of Shop the Town is the celebration of local designers, artisans, chefs, and businesses, whose stories are highlighted by Paradies Lagardère’s “Meet the Artisan” program. Local offerings include businesses such as Oakland’s Own, Doodles.Ink, Old Salt Merchants, Bicycle Coffee Co., and Wooden Table Baking Co. The store also features a mural created by local artist Paulette Nichols.

Several other new retail locations are currently under construction at OAK and are expected to be rolled out throughout the year.