MSP Airport Accelerates to Next Phase of Concourse G Expansion

The next phase of expansion on Concourse G at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) is moving into high gear to improve operations and advance sustainability initiatives while greatly enhancing the passenger experience in Terminal 1. The first Concourse G expansion phase was completed in 2022 — adding 50,000 square feet between gates G17 and G22. This next phase will add 157,000 square feet of new public space between gates G8 and G13. The project will build up and out from both sides of the terminal, including the infill of space between two gate pods. This will allow for a wider central corridor, a 52% increase in gate seating, and a two-story square atrium featuring high-level windows for more natural lighting. The expanded space also provides more restrooms and concessions venues. Additionally, international arrivals access will be extended to 13 gates from the current 10, with other improvements to Customs and Border Protection passenger processing spaces. The expansion is scheduled to be completed in 2028. “The expansion will improve gate utilization and overall operations for our airlines to accommodate more passengers, larger aircraft, and more flights from our growing network of international destinations,” said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which owns and operates MSP. “Beyond an expanded footprint that supports more spacious gate seating, restrooms and concessions, the project mirrors other recent interior renovations in Terminal 1 that include terrazzo flooring, modern finishes, and improved amenities inside and outside the gate areas.” The $305 million project began with utility and foundation improvements in advance of this concourse expansion, which will include relocating non-public tenant spaces below and above the main public level of the concourse along with numerous building system upgrades that improve efficiencies and maintenance for all users. The project is focused on integrating sustainable technologies and processes into the building. “The MAC is pursuing LEED Gold certification for this project as we drive for more sustainable infrastructure,” said Bridget Rief, MAC vice president of planning and development. “From using responsibly sourced and low-emitting building materials to expanding water reclamation and adopting enhanced refrigeration management, the MAC is incorporating new designs, systems and best practices to strategically reduce our operational impact within these spaces.” The project’s inclusive design will also feature a unique space that furthers MSP’s expanding accessibility program. A new sensory space will provide a calm area that reduces the stress and sensory overload that sometimes accompanies travel, ensuring a more positive experience for those who need it. The MAC is partnering with Minnesota-based nonprofit Fraser and its naming partner, Central Roofing Company, to design the sensory room in Concourse G and another location in Terminal 2. An expansion of art spaces will offer another enhancement to the passenger experience. The Arts@MSP program will curate installations of permanent translucent glass murals at the entrances of the new restrooms, and more art cases will be added to the Concourse G Colonnade Gallery for rotating exhibits. MSP is ranked #1 in customer satisfaction among mega airports by J.D. Power. It is the 18th busiest U.S. airport by total passengers, serving 37.2 million travelers in 2024. ​ ​