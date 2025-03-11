Hartsfield-Jackson Wins 2024 ASQ 'Best Airport Over 40 Million Passengers in North America' Award

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) has once again been recognized for its commitment to delivering an exceptional passenger experience, earning the 2024 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award for Best Airport in North America (Over 40 Million Passengers). This prestigious award, presented by Airports Council International (ACI) World, recognizes the airports with the top 20% overall satisfaction score from passengers by size and region at departure.

The ASQ Awards are based on real-time feedback from travelers, making it a trusted industry benchmark for airport experience. This latest accolade marks another milestone for ATL, which previously won Best Airport by Size and Region in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

“This award is a reflection of the dedication of our incredible Airport team, whose passion and commitment make ATL a world-class gateway for millions of travelers,” said Interim General Manager Jan Lennon. “Every journey that begins or ends at ATL is shaped by the hard work and hospitality of our employees. This recognition fuels our mission to set new standards of excellence, ensuring that every passenger who walks through our doors experiences exemplary customer service.”

Launched in 2006, ACI’s ASQ program is the leading global airport passenger satisfaction initiative, with participation from over 400 airports in 109 countries. The ASQ Awards, delivered in partnership with Amadeus, celebrate airports that consistently offer exceptional service across categories such as cleanliness, staff dedication and ease of travel.

For the complete list of 2024 ASQ Award winners and more details about ACI, visit ACI’s ASQ Awards website.