MKE Celebrates New Nonstop Flights from MKE to Austin

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) welcomed new nonstop service to Austin, Texas on Southwest Airlines today. An inaugural flight celebration kicked off daily flights that give travelers a new way to conveniently travel to Texas’ state capital.

“I commend Airport Director Brian Dranzik and his entire team for working to make today’s announcement a reality,” said County Executive David Crowley. “I am happy to see Southwest Airlines investing in the Milwaukee market by increasing their travel options from MKE. Now, the most important piece in continuing this type of growth is support from our local travelers. The best way to keep this new service and help bring more flights to Milwaukee is by choosing to fly from MKE Airport every time you book a flight.”

“Austin is a new destination not currently served by any other airline at MKE,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. “With this new route, we are connecting two of America’s greatest music destinations. Whether it’s Texans visiting Milwaukee to attend the world’s largest music festival at Summerfest, or Milwaukee-area travelers looking to enjoy Austin’s live music scene, these new flights will be especially popular among music lovers.”

Those traveling on the inaugural flight were welcomed with live country music and an Austin-themed celebration commemorating the new route. Along with the entertainment, travelers enjoyed Texas-style breakfast tacos and souvenirs.

Southwest is MKE’s largest carrier with nonstop flights to 18 cities and offers two free checked bags, no change fees, and no seat assignment fees. Flights are available now for booking at www.Southwest.com and the Southwest Airlines mobile app. Southwest flights also recently became accessible through all Expedia Group brands, making flights bookable on popular sites like www.Expedia.com and www.Travelocity.com.