Southwest Florida International Airport Launches New Website

The Lee County Port Authority (LCPA) has launched a newly redesigned, modern and responsive website – flylcpa.com – for Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and Page Field (FMY) in Fort Myers, Florida. With more than 1.8 million unique visitors in 2024, the airport website is a powerful resource that provides passengers, the community and those who want to do business with LCPA important information and airport news at home or on-the-go.



The content on the airport’s website has been reorganized with a fresh, clean look, intuitive wayfinding and provides general airport information, travel alerts, terminal maps, flight information, parking options, shopping and dining choices, an interactive route map, employment information, current news, hangar waiting lists and much more.



“A big part of our strategic plan is to enhance the customer experience and the new website will help us connect with travelers in a more efficient way,” said Steven C. Hennigan, C.M., A.C.E., executive director and CEO of the Lee County Port Authority. “We have increased the functionality of our website to offer RSW passengers a smoother travel experience, community and regional business partners the information they need to work with LCPA and Page Field users more about our general and business aviation airport.”



The Lee County Port Authority partnered with Fruition, a Denver, Colorado-based digital agency, to design and build the new website. Renowned for building user-friendly, award-winning, secure, high-performance applications and websites for airports, Fruition has successfully led several website redesign projects, including notable work with Denver International Airport (DEN) and Ontario International Airport (ONT).



Southwest Florida International Airport served more than 11 million passengers in 2024 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic. No ad valorem (property) taxes are used for airport operation or construction. For more information, visit flylcpa.com or facebook.com/flyRSW.