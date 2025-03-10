Spirit Airlines Launching New Nonstop Service to New York-LaGuardia from Richmond

Richmond International Airport (RIC) is pleased to announce that Spirit Airlines will launch new nonstop service to New York-LaGuardia Airport (LGA) starting May 7, 2025. This addition marks Spirit’s third destination from Richmond, joining existing flights to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO).

“Our Richmond Guests will soon have an affordable and convenient way to visit the Big Apple just in time for summer,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “We’re excited to offer travelers a great value while connecting them to one of the world’s most vibrant destinations.”

Spirit first began serving Richmond on March 15, 2018, and has since become a key carrier offering budget-friendly travel options.

“Spirit Airlines has been a valued partner, providing affordable nonstop service to Florida for years, and we are excited to see them expand their presence with flights to New York-LaGuardia,” said Perry J. Miller, Ph.D., A.A.E., I.A.P., President and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Commission. “This new route strengthens connectivity between Richmond and a major business and leisure destination, benefiting both our community and visitors.”

The Richmond-LaGuardia route will operate four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Tickets are available now at Spirit.com.