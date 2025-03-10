DFW Named Best Airport in North American Serving Over 40 Million Passengers for Third-Consecutive Year

For the third-consecutive year, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) has been recognized for its outstanding customer service. According to Airports Council International (ACI) World, DFW earned the 2024 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Airport Experience Award, marking its third honor since 2022 in the category for large airports serving over 40 million passengers annually.

The ASQ Award is based on third-party customer survey responses and is the premier airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking program around the world.

"Traveling through DFW isn’t just about getting from one place to another – it’s about experiencing exceptional service at every step. The ASQ award reflects our team’s dedication to making every journey smooth, enjoyable and memorable for our customers," said Ken Buchanan, DFW’s Executive Vice President for Revenue Management and Customer Experience. “This continued recognition from our customers highlights the impact of our investments in innovation, infrastructure and people – which together create exceptional airport experiences every day.”

The surveys cover more than 30 performance indicators across key elements of the passenger’s airport experience, such as ease of wayfinding, cleanliness, the check-in process, and shopping and dining offerings.

The ASQ Award was launched in 2006, and 2024 marked a milestone for the program, with almost 700,000 surveys completed.

To learn more about the ASQ awards, click here.