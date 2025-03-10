ORF Unveils 'Here & There For You' Marketing Campaign

Norfolk International Airport this week launched its latest marketing campaign titled “Here & There For You.” Designed to raise awareness of ORF while strengthening locals’ connectivity to Hampton Roads’ primary commercial airport, the imagery and messaging emphasize ORF’s importance in shaping the region’s quality of life through easy business and leisure travel options, expanded economic opportunities and community service.

Ads are now appearing on various streaming video and audio platforms, radio, highway billboards and social media channels. Themes include a family with young kids leaving for a vacation; military service members returning from deployment; business travelers awaiting a flight; as well as sendoffs and reunions that span multiple generations. All imagery was captured onsite at ORF.

“We recently completed a third consecutive year with record annual passenger growth and enjoyed nonstop service to 45 destinations in 2024. This year brings more seat capacity and a ninth carrier to our airline lineup. We recently finished some long-awaited capital improvements with others now underway, or in the planning stages,” said Norfolk Airport Authority President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Perryman. “As we move into our next phase, this campaign informs and reminds travelers that ORF is here for their needs. It’s a tangible asset that enables us to reach the people, places and aspirations we each hold dear – wherever our own there may be.”

In addition to the ads, ORF will also redesign its website in the coming months and is now using a new URL – FlyORF.com – to better align with industry standards in the U.S. aviation community.

“Here & There For You” advances concepts developed under ORF’s successful “Let’s Fly” campaign that debuted in March 2020 and later included a rebranding and new airport logo 2022. “Let’s Fly” focused on encouraging travel and highlighting nonstop destinations, particularly in the post-pandemic period when pent-up demand for air travel was met with new flight options at ORF. The new campaign pivots to build upon and strengthen travelers’ emotional ties to air travel. Both were developed in conjunction with ORF’s agency of record, Norfolk-based Sway Creative Labs. Sway will monitor the ads’ response rates to tailor future versions for maximized effectiveness.

Video examples of “Here & There For You” ads are available at: https://www.youtube.com/@fly2orf/videos