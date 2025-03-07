Hartsfield-Jackson Signs Sister Airport Agreement with Republic of El Salvador Airport Commission

In a landmark move to enhance international collaboration, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) signed a Sister Airport Agreement with the Executive and Autonomous Port Commission (La Comisión Ejecutiva Portuaria Autónoma, “CEPA”) as the administrator and operator of the El Salvador International Airport-San Óscar Arnulfo Romero y Galdámez (SAL). Officially signed March 5 in San Salvador, this agreement is designed to promote collaboration in operational best practices, passenger service, and air cargo management between the two major international hubs.



“The signing of this Sister Airport Agreement is a strategic alliance that will drive innovation, strengthen security, and expand economic opportunities for both airports,” said Jan Lennon, Interim General Manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“Strengthening air service connectivity between our airports will drive trade, tourism, and investment, fostering new business opportunities that benefit both of our regions,” she said. “By working together, we are enhancing aviation, creating opportunities, shaping careers, and building a future where our airports continue to thrive.”

CEPA President Federico Gerardo Anliker López, and ATL Sr. International Affairs Director Alrene Barr joined Ms. Lennon in the ceremony.

The signing took place during a two-day workshop organized by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR). The Airports and Economic Development Global Training Programme “Future-Proofing Airport Development” highlighted technological innovations, artificial intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity. The event occurred through a strategic partnership with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and the Georgia Institute of Technology aimed at empowering airport and aviation leaders to future-proof their operations and strengthen institutional resilience.

Following the signing, dignitaries from both cities participated in a gift exchange and a reception where future opportunities for collaboration were discussed. This agreement is ATL’s 12th sister airport partnership and the second agreement with CEPA since 2016, underscoring ATL’s commitment to fostering global aviation relationships.