JetBlue, Port Authority and Fraport USA Unveil Plans for Refresh of John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 5 to Transform the Customer Experience

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU), The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and Fraport USA, manager of John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 5, announced a major refresh of the airline’s flagship terminal. The addition of more than 40 new concessions, and new amenities, including art installations and a redesigned center concourse inspired by New York’s iconic parks, will create a unique New York sense of place and an elevated customer experience. The first new concessions are expected to open throughout 2025, with the terminal improvements completed by the end of 2026.

JetBlue’s Terminal 5 improvements, which align with the Port Authority’s $19 billion overhaul of JFK Airport, will spotlight locally owned businesses, featuring beloved brands recognized by both New Yorkers and visitors worldwide. With more than 40 new concessions and customer experiences, including more than 18 new local food and beverage options, customers will have more options to enhance their time at JFK.

At the heart of Terminal 5, the center concourse will transform into a space inspired by the city’s famous parks. Lush greenery, park benches, concrete chess tables, and warm lighting provide city park charm for customers to relax before their next flight. The redesigned center concourse will also feature a dedicated space for pop-up experiences, interactive events, and live performances to highlight New York’s world-renowned culture.

Additionally, an art collection featuring more than 30 works by New York-based artists displayed throughout the terminal will transform Terminal 5 into a vibrant cultural destination. As a dynamic showcase of the city’s creativity, Terminal 5 will become a must-visit artistic experience of its own.

“When it opened, Terminal 5 set a new standard for customer-focused airport design that reflected our mission of bringing humanity back to air travel,” said Marty St. George, president of JetBlue. “Now, in support of the Port Authority’s plan to redevelop JFK, we look forward to further enhancing the experience for all who travel through this world-class terminal. This isn’t just about new dining and shopping—it’s about bringing the energy of New York into the terminal. From local flavors to spaces that capture the city we love, we’re making T5 more uniquely New York while staying unmistakably JetBlue.”

“We are proud to build upon our collaboration with JetBlue and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to reimagine and elevate JFK Terminal 5,” said Sabine Trenk, CEO of Fraport USA Inc. “Together, we share a bold vision of transforming the customer experience — delivering a world-class, dynamic retail and dining destination that captivates customers while driving economic growth and innovation.”

“JetBlue and Fraport’s commitment to delivering world-class amenities and concessions to our customers aligns with the Port Authority’s goal of transforming JFK into one of the world’s great global gateways,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “Creating a uniquely New York sense of place at JFK through the additions of iconic local concessions, art and design will make this terminal a memorable part of the customer journey through our region.”

“JetBlue customers traveling through Terminal 5 will soon enjoy authentic products and dining experiences that represent the best of what our region has to offer,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “These improvements by JetBlue and Fraport USA embrace our vision of a world-class customer experience that will serve as the front door of this region to the rest of the world.”

“I am thrilled to see this transformative project take flight, creating good-paying jobs, empowering small businesses, and driving economic growth while establishing JFK Terminal 5 as a state-of-the-art, world-class gateway,” said Congressman Gregory W. Meeks. “In addition to bringing the vibrant spirit of New York to the terminal, this project will uplift local communities by ensuring New Yorkers have a direct stake in its success and lasting impact through construction, business partnerships, and over 40 new concessions.”

“The historic $19 billion redevelopment of Kennedy Airport continues to pay incredible dividends for Queens families. A refreshed Terminal 5 will not only give travelers a fantastic first impression of The World's Borough, it will create good-paying jobs for Queens residents and concession opportunities for our small businesses,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. “I'm deeply grateful to JetBlue, Queens' hometown airline, for its investment in our borough and to all our partners for their commitment to the overall reimagining of Kennedy Airport.”

A mix of globally recognized and locally rooted operators will debut an exceptional array of offerings to the terminal, bringing in brands such as Eataly, The Halal Guys and Shake Shack alongside NYC hot spots such as Jacob’s Pickles, Tiki Chick, Serafina, Benetari’s, Gotham Burger, Birch Coffee, Nom Wah, Devoción, Mister Paradise, the Blind Barber, Leon’s Bagels, DiFara Pizza, Neir’s Tavern and much more. These chosen prime operators are dedicated to service and include HMSHost, Hudson Group, SSP America, OTG Management, M&R Concessions, WHSmith, Paradies Lagardere and Half Moon Empanadas.

As part of the federal airport concessions disadvantaged business enterprise (ACDBE) program, joint-venture partnerships between prime operators and ACDBEs allow for local and small businesses new to airport concessions to be paired with experienced prime operators. These ACDBEs are selected after demonstrating they have the financial capacity and business acumen for the rigorous airport environment. As joint-venture partners, ACDBE firms will learn how to operate concessions at an airport while also strengthening their position in the business community.

Local and ACDBE Businesses Selected as Joint-Venture Partners

Neir’s Tavern (Queens)

Brooklyn Tea Seller (Brooklyn)

Sugar Hill Creamery (Manhattan)

Nana’s Love (Queens)

Ranchito Salvadoreno (Queens)

Neat Rules Hospitality (Manhattan)

Byrd Retail Group (Brooklyn)

The Nourish Spot (Queens)

Sullivan Hernandez Group (Nassau County)

M&R Concessions (Queens)

The Terminal 5 project represents an investment in the local community and in New York City. From construction to business partnerships, the project will create jobs, contributing to economic growth and supporting small businesses. JetBlue, Fraport USA, and the Port Authority are actively collaborating with the JFK Redevelopment Community Advisory Council to ensure that the investment in Terminal 5 enhances economic growth and opportunities in the communities surrounding the airport. The partnership is committed to fostering local business engagement, job creation, and long-term economic vitality that extends beyond the terminal walls.

Since opening Terminal 5 in 2008 and expanding it in 2014, the terminal has been recognized for its customer-focused design and amenities. Today, it serves 165 JetBlue flights and more than 35,000 customers per day.

As JetBlue continues its investment at JFK — including growth through the new Terminal 6, which will seamlessly connect with Terminal 5 and a forthcoming customer lounge — these improvements ensure that the airline’s flagship terminal remains a premier destination worthy of the incredible city it’s inspired by.