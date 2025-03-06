Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport Now the Fastest-Growing Major Airport in the Nation

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation proudly announced that, according to the latest U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) data, Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) is now the fastest-growing major airport in the United States. The federal data includes recently updated passenger numbers from May to October 2024 and the airlines' currently published schedules for the Top 75 airports in the United States from January to June 2025. According to data from the USDOT, Philadelphia International Airport and Washington-Dulles International Airport were ranked behind Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport in passenger and seat growth, respectively.

Among the recently added or announced flights that will boost passenger volumes are new nonstop routes such as JetBlue's daily service to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and New York JFK. Southwest Airlines announced daily service to Nashville, Tennessee, starting later this spring. Last week, Breeze Airways launched two new routes from PVD in a single day: Daytona Beach, Florida, and Wilmington, North Carolina. PVD now offers 38 nonstop destinations, including seasonal nonstop service to Los Angeles, California (LAX), and same-plane service to seven additional destinations, including New Orleans, Pensacola, Memphis, and San Diego. The airport recently announced that it will have international flights to Bermuda on BermudAir beginning in May. PVD has been selected by Breeze Airways as one of their largest hubs. The airline also plans to add international flights from PVD upon FAA approval. This winter, PVD also offers travelers nonstop routes to ten Florida destinations, more than from Boston Logan Airport.

Today's news follows the recent announcement that Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport exceeded the 4 million passenger milestone in 2024, which is more than before the pandemic in 2019. Based on FAA data for other hub airports in the region, PVD was the fastest-growing hub airport in New England in 2024 and also offers the most per capita destinations to Rhode Islanders, with 34.7 routes per million population.

To accommodate the increased demand for service, the airport has recently made several changes to improve accessibility and customer service, including the opening of Parking Lot "O," a new discount overflow parking lot located at 581 Airport Road, available during high volume travel periods such as school vacations. In the past year, the airport also relocated and expanded its free Cell Phone Waiting Lot, located just a 1-minute drive to the Arrivals curb, helping to streamline the passenger pickup experience for all.

Growth in passenger volume has also been assisted by airport investments made by both the state and federal governments, including destination marketing efforts spearheaded by the Governor and General Assembly. Other airport infrastructure and facilities improvements have been made possible thanks to federal funds secured by Senator Jack Reed and the Rhode Island Congressional Delegation, who have secured funding for runway and terminal upgrades, with more improvements scheduled for the coming months and years, including new restaurant and retail operations. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Rhode Island receives $2.7 billion in economic benefits from civil aviation, including over 19,000 jobs and the related economic activity they provide.