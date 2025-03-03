Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Breaks Ground on New Parking Garage

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest parking garage, the Yellow Garage. This multi-level facility will provide approximately 7,000 parking spaces to travelers after its estimated full completion in 2027. The new Yellow Garage will incorporate intelligent parking systems, fast automatic toll gates and roadway realignment to improve accessibility and efficiency.



"I'm excited to celebrate the progress being made on our work to expand and improve our airport,” said Austin City Manager T.C. Broadnax. “This new garage significantly enhances the AUS traveler experience. It provides a state-of-the-art parking solution, ensuring convenient on-site parking.”



“This new garage is a key investment in delivering a smooth and efficient experience for our passengers and serves as cornerstone of AUS’s long-term vision for world class airport,” said Ghizlane Badawi, AUS CEO. “The Yellow Garage sets the stage for the transformational redevelopment of the Barbara Jordan Terminal’s Arrival & Departure Hall. It’s construction and opening mark a critical step forward, bringing us closer to breaking ground on modernized front-of-house experience for all passengers.”



The new Yellow Garage will replace the existing Red Garage parking facility, which will be removed as soon as the Yellow Garage first opens to the traveling public as early as late 2026. The Red Garage must be removed to make way for the northern expansion of the Barbara Jordan Terminal. The site of today’s Red Garage will be the future footprint of a modern and expanded Arrivals and Departures Hall, set to open to the traveling public as early as 2030.



"The Journey With AUS expansion program is making incredible progress," said Austin Mayor Kirk Watson. "In just the past year, we’ve broken ground on major projects like the West Infill Expansion and Midfield Taxiways. The International Arrivals Improvements, which will be completed later this year, will significantly cut down on how long international travelers will spend waiting for bags. Today, we’re celebrating another milestone with the groundbreaking of the Yellow Garage, clearing the way for even bigger improvements ahead.”



“As Austin continues to grow, so must our airport. Investing in projects like this new parking garage ensures AUS remains safe, accessible, and ready to serve everyone in the nearby community, travelers, and employees alike,” said Mayor Pro Tem Vanessa Fuentes. “By modernizing and upgrading our infrastructure, we’re not just keeping up with demand, we’re building a more efficient, welcoming airport that reflects the spirit of our city. This is an exciting step forward, and I can’t wait to see what’s next for AUS.”



Economic Impact and Project Financing:

The Austin City Council authorized $15 million for design and $250 million for construction of the facility. The project is self-funded through airport cash reserves, current and future airport revenues, and future revenue bond proceeds. As with all Journey With AUS projects, the Yellow Garage does not receive any funds from local City of Austin taxes or private financing.



Project Highlights: Seven floors upon completion

Roadway realignment and additional lanes on Presidential Boulevard

Dedicated entrance for faster access

Covered stacked entry and exit ramps for improved traffic circulation

Enclosed pedestrian bridge connecting Yellow and Blue Garages for seamless passenger access to the terminal

Open space detection system for efficient parking navigation

Dedicated EV charging stations to support sustainable travel Changes to Passenger Experience and Operations:

To facilitate this project, Economy Lot B permanently closed earlier this month, paving the way for the construction of the new Yellow Garage in its place. The Yellow Garage will be built in phases, utilizing a unique construction method to deliver 3,000 spaces by 2026, nearly half of the garage, on an accelerated schedule. This approach ensures that ongoing airport expansion projects can proceed without disruption to parking availability and to mitigate the impacts to traveler parking when the Red Garage is removed. Additionally, lane realignments and traffic flow adjustments will be implemented to improve access to the Blue Garage, future Yellow Garage, and economy lots. To mitigate the impact on travelers, AUS has already added new surface lot parking and is constructing an additional surface parking lot to support airport visitors during construction.



Project Partners:

The prime contractor, Austin Commercial, alongside designer PGAL will oversee the construction and ensure timely completion. Like all Journey With AUS projects, local contractors and suppliers will play a key role in supporting the project, further contributing to Austin's economy.



Travelers can stay informed on construction updates and travel tips by visiting our Journey With AUS program page.





