Frontier Airlines Announces Expansion of ATL Operations, Adds New Routes

Frontier Airlines announced that it will expand operations by 40% at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) by this summer. The ultra low-cost carrier will serve 52 destinations, including nine newly announced routes to cities such as Oranjestad, Aruba, and San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The new routes for the Denver-based airline are set to begin in late May and early June.

Frontier is currently the fastest-growing U.S. carrier at the Airport, based on the number of destinations it serves. ATL is also a hub for crew members, with employment projected to surpass 1,200 this year. The expanded workforce will include pilots, flight attendants, airport customer service agents, ground handling, and maintenance personnel.

“As the third-largest airline in Atlanta, Frontier’s investment in this market is a testament to the strength of our airport, our city, and our shared vision for continued growth,” Jan Lennon, Hartsfield-Jackson interim general manager, said. “Their expansion aligns seamlessly with ATL’s mission of supporting increased connectivity, driving economic impact, and ensuring travelers have more options than ever before. At Hartsfield-Jackson, we don’t just accommodate growth — we prepare for it, we drive it, and we welcome it.”

In addition to the two international destinations (both subject to government approval), Frontier is adding service to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Kansas City and St. Louis, Missouri; Columbus, Ohio; and Ft. Myers, Jacksonville, and Palm Beach, Florida.

“We are thrilled to partner with the leadership at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to significantly grow our operations and bring more low-cost flight options to Atlanta consumers,” said James Dempsey, president of Frontier Airlines. “Our fares are 60% lower, on average, than other carriers operating from ATL. Additionally, we take pride in being part of the Atlanta community by providing meaningful and increasing employment opportunities.”

Dempsey also noted the recent relocation of Frontier’s operations at ATL to newly built gates on the E Concourse. “We want to thank our partners at ATL for the beautiful new facility,” Dempsey said.