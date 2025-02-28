Sacramento International Airport Invests $2M in Public Art to Enhance Passenger Experience

Sacramento International Airport (SMF) is proud to announce a $2 million investment in three permanent art installations as part of its SMForward expansion. The artwork will be featured in the new Pedestrian Walkway, offering travelers an immersive and inspiring experience that reflects the region’s natural beauty, history, and culture.

"These installations are a reflection of Sacramento’s vibrant history and commitment to public art which has the power to transform spaces and create a sense of place,” said Sacramento County First District Supervisor Phil Serna. "These installations will celebrate Sacramento’s identity and enhance the journey for millions of travelers who pass through SMF each year."

The selected works explore themes of migration, movement, and connection, featuring large-scale sculptures, intricate designs inspired by local landscapes, and celestial-inspired imagery. The artists responded to the idea to “bring the outside in” and built upon what makes the Sacramento region unique. The installations include: