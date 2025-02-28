LGA Terminal B Renews Perfect 5-Star Skytrax Rating

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and LaGuardia Gateway Partners (LGP), the private entity responsible for managing and redeveloping the world-class LaGuardia Terminal B, proudly announced today that the terminal has once again earned Skytrax’s coveted perfect 5-Star Terminal Rating. This renewal reaffirms Terminal B’s status as a global leader in airport excellence, two years after making history as the first airport terminal in North America to achieve this distinction and being named the World’s Best New Airport Terminal. This continued recognition underscores LGP’s and the Port Authority’s commitment to delivering a world-class travel experience, combining innovative design, state-of-the-art facilities, and exceptional guest service.

Introduced in 1999, the World Airport Star Rating by Skytrax has become a global benchmark of quality evaluation for the aviation industry. Airports and terminals are rated between a 1-Star and 5-Star level following a detailed audit analysis of facilities and staff service to customers across all front-line areas of the airport environment. Skytrax assesses various factors that include terminal layout, maintenance, and cleanliness. This also includes a service rating that looks at airport staff's efficiency, consistency, and friendliness. The Star Rating methodology is unified and consistent across the industry, all airports, regardless of size, are assessed using the same rating criteria.

Since first earning its five-star distinction in 2023, Terminal B has continued to improve airport service quality and elevate the guest experience. Enhancements include more electrified seating in dining and waiting areas, improved signage with walking distances for easier navigation, and a more inviting atmosphere with soothing sounds and music in key spaces. These upgrades reflect Terminal B’s ongoing commitment to delivering a top travel experience.

Terminal B also continues to enhance the passenger experience with world-class spaces and amenities. Recent additions include the adjacent Atrium Business & Conference Center, a state-of-the-art, 55,000-square-foot facility built by the Port Authority. Travelers can also unwind at the Chase Sapphire Lounge, a refined retreat offering a sophisticated and comfortable space to relax before their journey, grab a coffee at the new pre-security Starbucks or a burger at the terminal’s new Melt Shop.

“Not once, but twice, LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B has earned a 5-star rating from Skytrax and proven itself as one of the world’s great new airport terminals,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “At our two five-star terminals – LaGuardia’s Terminal B and Newark’s Terminal A -- spacious, modern terminals with world-class amenities and engaging public art are setting a new standard for air travel.”

“From the start, our goal at LaGuardia was to create a new airport that would rise to the level of a 5-star Skytrax rating with a passenger experience that is truly world class from curb to gate,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “A 5-star rating from Skytrax is proof that working with our private partner, LaGuardia Gateway Partners, we have flipped the script at LaGuardia, which has gone from worst to what is now the nation’s best airport.”

Stewart Steeves, Chief Operating Officer of Vantage Group and Chair of the Board of Directors of LaGuardia Gateway Partners, said, “Retaining the Skytrax 5-star ranking for Terminal B once again demonstrates the best-in-class operations and exceptional guest experiences offered by our talented team at LaGuardia Gateway Partners and our many partners every day. We are proud to share this tremendous accolade with the entire LaGuardia B community.”

“We’re honored to share this important recognition with our partners at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, LaGuardia Gateway Partners, the New York community, and all of our guests who choose Terminal B for their travels,” said Omri Gainsburg, North America Chief Operating Officer, Meridiam and member of the Board of Directors, LaGuardia Gateway Partners. “This second consecutive Skytrax 5-star rating is a testament to the LGP team’s continued dedication and all-in commitment to excellence that provides New York with a world-class aviation gateway and customer experience.”

“We are thrilled to see Terminal B retain its prestigious 5-star Skytrax rating, reaffirming our mission to create an airport experience that is second to none,” said Suzette Noble, Chief Executive Officer of LaGuardia Gateway Partners. “This distinction reflects the hard work, innovation, and dedication of our entire team. We will continue to evolve, listen to our travelers, and push the boundaries of what an airport can offer, setting new standards for comfort, convenience, and service, from curb to gate.”

"We are delighted to be able to confirm the latest 5-Star Airport Terminal Rating for Terminal B LaGuardia Airport, making it one of 22 airports and terminals worldwide to achieve this highest 5-Star Rating,” said Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted. Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport offers customers an excellent range of facilities, with excellent wayfinding and signage, high standards of staff service and some very nice design and art features. In addition to some excellent airline lounges, the Chase Sapphire Lounge opened in early 2024 delivers an excellent standard to match the 5-Star Rating of Terminal B."