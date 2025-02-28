MKE Airport Breaks Ground on New State-of-the-Art Cargo Facility

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE), together with Crow Holdings, kicked off construction of its new state-of-the-art air cargo facility with a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, February 27. The new facility aims to provide a more efficient alternative for businesses looking to avoid the congestion, delays, and higher costs associated with operating at Illinois airports.

The project will transform a significant portion of the former 440th Airlift Wing, now known as the MKE Regional Business Park, into a 337,000-square-foot air cargo facility featuring a dedicated air cargo building, a new Milwaukee County Highway Maintenance Facility to support both County and State transportation needs, and enhancements to adjacent taxiways to improve accessibility for wide-body cargo aircraft. The facility will have the capacity to accommodate five B747-400 aircraft at the same time and expects to generate over $1.3M in annual aircraft landing fees as well as over $1M in annual ground lease rents and fees.

The former 440th campus was turned over to the Airport in 2008. Since that time, the underutilized property has been marketed to developers. Some of the buildings are currently used by the Airport while others will have been leased to a variety of short-term tenants.

The public-private project benefits Wisconsin businesses and consumers while also creating new jobs at the Airport and generating demand for the redevelopment and revitalization of neighborhoods near the Airport. The project also has the potential to attract new passenger airlines and destinations, as well as air cargo services, by lowering the overall operating cost for all airlines at MKE.

“We all know that Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is one of the largest drivers of economic activity in Wisconsin, and this investment will lead to the creation of hundreds of jobs and have a major economic impact in our community,” Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said. “Kudos to the entire Airport team for pulling this project together and doing so – remarkably – at no cost to the Airport or Milwaukee County taxpayers.”

“This project represents a generational investment for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. “This public-private partnership is a win-win-win for the Airport, Milwaukee County, and manufacturers across Wisconsin. When this project is complete, builders and suppliers will be able to transport their raw materials and finished products in and out of Wisconsin more quickly and efficiently.”

“After close to three years of intensive efforts, and over $2 Million in diligence dollars spent, we are thrilled to reach this milestone with the Airport and the County. This project is a true testament of what can be achieved when public and private forces align,” said Jack Rabenn, Vice President at Crow Holdings. “We believe that this project will not only be an economic catalyst for Milwaukee, but also for the entire southeastern Wisconsin region and greater Midwest as a new port of entry into the United States. We are excited to formally kick this project off.”

The new facility is projected to be completed in 2026.