Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Serves 108.1 Million Passengers in 2024

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) hosted 108.1 million passengers traveling through the Airport in 2024, making it the second-highest annual passenger volume in ATL’s history. This milestone is second only to ATL’s 2019 record of 110 million passengers, reinforcing the Airport’s status as the world’s busiest and most efficient airport.

“Thanks to the hard work of Interim GM Jan Lennon and the entire team at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport the Southeast’s crown jewel once again reigns supreme above the rest,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “From the executives to the baggage handlers to the employees folks never see laboring behind the scenes, thousands of City of Atlanta employees ensure ATL continues to excel at overall travel experience and performance.”

“Surpassing 108 million passengers in 2024 is a testament to Hartsfield-Jackson’s unmatched connectivity, operational excellence, and our relentless commitment to the traveler experience,” said Airport Interim General Manager Jan Lennon. “As we prepare to reach 125 million annual passengers within the next five years, we remain focused on strengthening our airline partnerships, expanding capacity, and driving innovations that ensure ATL continues to lead the world in efficiency, accessibility, and service.”

2024 Key Highlights

· Passenger Growth – ATL saw a 3% increase in total passengers compared to 2023, driven by both domestic and international travel expansion.

· Aircraft Operations – The Airport recorded 796,224 takeoffs and landings, reflecting a 2.6% increase in operations compared to 2023.

· Cargo Operations - Cargo operations increased by 6% compared to 2023.

As ATL continues to expand its reach, enhancements to customer experience and investments in terminal modernization, sustainability initiatives, and smart technology will remain a top priority. The Airport is committed to maintaining its position as a global leader in air travel efficiency and connectivity.

For more details on ATL’s 2024 performance, visit www.atl.com/business-information/statistics/.