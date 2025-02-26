  • Subscribe
    1. Airports

    MWAA Releases Passenger Totals for 2024

    Feb. 26, 2025
    Washington Dulles tops longstanding 2005 record

    The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority announced that more than 53.54 million passengers traveled through its airports in 2024. This represents 5.8 percent growth from the year before and is a new system-wide record. Most of the increase happened at Washington Dulles International, which added six new airlines and experienced a record passenger total for the first time since 2005. 

     

     

     

    Washington Dulles International 2024 Results 

    In addition to the new airlines at Dulles, United and other incumbent carriers also expanded service. This resulted in 27.25 million passengers traveling through the airport in 2024, compared with 25.14 million in 2023 – an 8.4 percent increase that also topped 2005’s record 27.05 million passengers. The new airlines that started service to Dulles this past year are Aeromexico, Avelo, Breeze, Frontier, Sun Country and Swiss International. Notable service increases include Lufthansa assigning a larger plane to its Munich flight for the summer months, from an Airbus A-340 to an Airbus A-380, the biggest commercial aircraft flying today. 

     

    Dulles also continued setting new records for international traffic with an 11 percent increase in 2024 over the prior year, with 10.38 million passengers flying internationally in 2024 versus 9.35 million in 2023. In total, Dulles added 17 new airline routes with 10 of those routes coming from United. 

     

    New Dulles 2024 destinations: 

    Anchorage, Alaska  

    Greensboro, North Carolina 

    Greenville, South Carolina 

    Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 

    Mobile, Alabama 

    Morgantown, West Virginia  

    New Haven, Connecticut 

    Ogdensburg, New York 

    Palm Springs, California 

    Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 

    Provo, Utah 

    Punta Gorda, Florida  

    South Bend, Indiana 

    State College, Pennsylvania 

    Vero Beach, Florida 

    Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania 

    Williamsport, Pennsylvania 

     

    As of the end of 2024, Washington Dulles had 43 airlines serving 138 destinations. 

     

    Reagan National 2024 Results 

    In 2024, 26.29 million passengers traveled through Reagan National. This is a 3.3 percent increase over the 2023 passenger count of 25.45 million. Demand for travel to and from the region and increased airline seat capacity at the airport led to this increase. As of the end of 2024, the airport had eight airlines serving 97 destinations. 

     

