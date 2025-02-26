MWAA Releases Passenger Totals for 2024

Washington Dulles International 2024 Results In addition to the new airlines at Dulles, United and other incumbent carriers also expanded service. This resulted in 27.25 million passengers traveling through the airport in 2024, compared with 25.14 million in 2023 – an 8.4 percent increase that also topped 2005’s record 27.05 million passengers. The new airlines that started service to Dulles this past year are Aeromexico, Avelo, Breeze, Frontier, Sun Country and Swiss International. Notable service increases include Lufthansa assigning a larger plane to its Munich flight for the summer months, from an Airbus A-340 to an Airbus A-380, the biggest commercial aircraft flying today. Dulles also continued setting new records for international traffic with an 11 percent increase in 2024 over the prior year, with 10.38 million passengers flying internationally in 2024 versus 9.35 million in 2023. In total, Dulles added 17 new airline routes with 10 of those routes coming from United. New Dulles 2024 destinations: Anchorage, Alaska Greensboro, North Carolina Greenville, South Carolina Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Mobile, Alabama Morgantown, West Virginia New Haven, Connecticut Ogdensburg, New York Palm Springs, California Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Provo, Utah Punta Gorda, Florida South Bend, Indiana State College, Pennsylvania Vero Beach, Florida Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania Williamsport, Pennsylvania As of the end of 2024, Washington Dulles had 43 airlines serving 138 destinations. Reagan National 2024 Results In 2024, 26.29 million passengers traveled through Reagan National. This is a 3.3 percent increase over the 2023 passenger count of 25.45 million. Demand for travel to and from the region and increased airline seat capacity at the airport led to this increase. As of the end of 2024, the airport had eight airlines serving 97 destinations.