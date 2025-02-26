Slate Aviation and Macon-Bibb County Unveil 80,000 Square Foot Aviation MRO and Cabin Conversion Facility At Former Bombardier Service Center Complex

Slate Aviation, one of the largest operators of VIP Bombardier CRJ and Challenger 850 aircraft in the U.S., and Macon-Bibb County, announced today the opening of an aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and cabin conversion facility at Middle Georgia Regional Airport. The 80,000 square foot facility was formerly occupied by Bombardier and Stevens Aerospace at 100 East Drive.

Slate Aviation will use the facility to support maintenance and cabin conversions of its nearly 35 CRJ-200 aircraft to VIP charter and shuttle seating configurations, for use in both its private charter and per-seat services within Continental U.S, Caribbean, and Canada. The facility is currently staffed by 40 plus technicians, which will grow to a staff of over 50 full-time employees during the course of 2025. The facility is led by Slate’s VP of Aircraft Production, Jonathan Cornwell, and Juan Silva, both of whom have over 25 years of aircraft interior completion experience at several global aviation interior companies.

In January, Slate and Vista Jet, one of the world’s leading private aviation providers, announced an exclusive partnership to expand per seat services to and from premium leisure destinations in the U.S. The partnership will initially build on Vista’s existing XO branded shuttle service between New York and South Florida, with newly refurbished cabins and upgraded on-board services introduced to certain airport pairs starting in March.

The joint announcement was made today in a ribbon cutting celebration with Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller and Doug Faour, Director of Aviation for Macon-Bibb, along with Heather Maguire and Jonathan Cornwell from Slate. The event included an unveiling of Slate’s newly refurbished shuttle aircraft, along with a presentation of the company’s soon-to-be released executive aircraft, which will feature a luxurious 2,000 cubic foot cabin, the largest in its price class, with room for up to 19 passengers and nearly 50 full-sized bags.

“I want to welcome Slate Aviation to our community and to Team Macon-Bibb,” said Mayor Lester Miller. “With these world-class charter planes being created here – and the coming of our world-class FBO shaped like a guitar – we are truly putting Macon-Bibb on the map.”

“Macon-Bibb County has a very favorable business climate, a talented workforce, and it is strategically located for our needs,” said Ms. Maguire. “We look forward to getting to work here and are so appreciative of the warm welcome we’ve received from the Macon-Bibb community.”