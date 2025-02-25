Miami-Dade County Mayor Announces MIA’s Record Growth in 2024, Provides Modernization Plan Update

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, County officials, Miami International Airport Director and CEO Ralph Cutié, MIA partners, and its dedicated workforce came together to celebrate a landmark year for the airport. The event highlighted record-breaking passenger and cargo growth in 2024, significant progress in MIA’s $9 billion Future-Ready Modernization in Action Plan, and the continued success of the I AM MIA customer service program - underscoring a shared commitment to operational efficiency and elevating the customer experience. “Miami International Airport continues to soar to new heights, breaking records, setting the standard for excellence in aviation, and strengthening our position as a leader in international trade and tourism,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of Director Cutie, our airport partners, and the entire MIA workforce, MIA reached all-time highs in passenger and cargo service last year while also paving the way for a series of transformative improvement projects ready to take flight in 2025.” Passenger and Cargo Growth: MIA reached new annual records of nearly 56 million passengers and 3 million tons of cargo in 2024, giving the airport three consecutive record years in passenger traffic and five straight record years in cargo volume. Passenger traffic surged by 6.8% in 2024, with international travel climbing by 8.4% to 25.2 million passengers and domestic travel up 5.6% to 30.8 million passengers. Additionally, MIA continues to be the fastest-growing mega airport (33+ million passengers) in the U.S. since the pandemic, with its airline seat capacity up 24% last year compared to 2019, according to Airports Council International-North America. Modernization in Action (M.I.A.) Plan: To support its dynamic growth, MIA’s Future-Ready Modernization in Action Plan is investing $9 billion into major capital improvements and modernizing outdated infrastructure such as conveyance units (escalators, elevators, walkways), restrooms, and boarding bridges. Highlights to date include the renovation of 33 conveyance units, 48 restrooms, and 32 boarding bridges, two of which are energy-efficient glass bridges. Currently, 95% of MIA’s 616 conveyance units are operational compared to 85% at the same time last year. Thirty conveyance units are scheduled for modernization in 2025. MIA’s $136-million, 2,240-space Flamingo Garage expansion, which broke ground in early 2024, is on schedule for completion by the end of 2025. The new $350-million, 546-room Westin MIA Hotel is also set to break ground this summer at the entrance to MIA and be completed in 2027. A contract recommendation for a new $750-million Concourse K, the airport’s first terminal expansion since 2012, is on track for review by the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners this year. If approved in 2025, the three-level expansion would add six new passenger gates to MIA’s South Terminal upon completion in 2029. I AM MIA Customer Service Program: Launched by Mayor Cava in early 2024 to complement MIA’s modernization efforts, the I AM MIA program has filled 90 of 135 newly created Lightning Crew positions tasked with addressing maintenance issues needing immediate attention. Lightning Crew teams are completing an average of 23 jobs daily. Over 1,300 airport employees have also received I AM MIA customer service training, created in partnership with the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau to equip MIA employees with the necessary skills and knowledge to make every customer interaction memorable and positive. The one-hour course is required for all newly hired employees to receive their airport IDs.