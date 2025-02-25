The MAC selects Joe Harris as vice president, Management and Operations

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) has promoted Joe Harris to the senior executive team as vice president of management and operations following a national search. He started serving in his new role Monday, Feb. 24.

Harris has been the MAC’s director of reliever airports since July 2019. In that capacity, he directed the strategic business management, operations and administrative functions of the MAC’s six general aviation (reliever) airports around the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area. Harris focused on delivering superior service within the system, which accommodated more than 372,000 aircraft operations in 2024.

“Joe Harris has been a strong and effective leader for our general aviation system, bringing a focus on safety and efficiency while building stronger connections with customers,” said MAC CEO and Executive Director Brian Ryks. “His experience within the MAC system and as an aviation professional will be a great asset to our senior leadership team, helping ensure that we continue to provide exceptional airport experiences so Minnesota thrives.”

In Harris’ new position, his responsibilities and oversight will grow to include operations functions at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in addition to overseeing the MAC’s general aviation airports. The operations functions at MSP include terminal and landside operations, maintenance services and asset management, operations optimization, and integrated operations. Key areas of focus include maintaining compliance with federal requirements, overseeing airfield facilities and maintenance, and promoting safe and secure operations. He reports to MAC Chief Operating Officer Roy Fuhrmann.

“Joe Harris has provided excellent leadership for the general airport administrative and operational teams, ensuring they meet the needs of stakeholders — including the many Fortune 100 and 500 companies that rely on our system of reliever airports,” Fuhrmann said. “His ability to connect with business leaders and federal partners has paved the way for significant growth at our airports.”

Earlier in his career, Harris served as a manager of reliever airports and as an airport noise specialist within the MAC. He started his service with the MAC as an airport noise technician and intern in 1996. He also worked as a senior aviation planner for Burnsville, Minnesota-based Bolton and Menk Inc.; as an airport noise manager for the Rhode Island Airport Corporation in Providence, Rhode Island; and as a pilot and consultant.

Harris is a licensed commercial pilot and certified flight instructor. He is a member of the American Association of Airport Executives and received accreditation through that organization’s Accredited Airport Executive Program. He earned an undergraduate degree in aeronautical studies from the University of North Dakota and a graduate degree in management from St. Mary’s University.