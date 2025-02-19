Denver International Airport Reveals Plans for Final Phase of Great Hall Program

Denver International Airport (DEN) today revealed plans and renderings for the final phase of the Great Hall Program. The Completion Phase of the program will finalize the full build-out of the Jeppesen Terminal, bringing it up to speed for future growth and critical infrastructure needs.

“It’s rare to have an opportunity to reconstruct a major airport terminal and to modernize and reimagine it for the needs of today’s travelers as well as travelers of the future. But the Great Hall Program is allowing us to do just that. The final phase will result in an iconic space inspired by the natural beauty of Colorado designed to leave a memorable first and last impression,” DEN CEO Phil Washington said. “When the entire project is complete in 2027, it will have been delivered on time and under budget. This is a total team effort of which I am immensely proud!”

Specifically, the final design of the Great Hall is intended to: