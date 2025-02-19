Ebrahim Essof, PE, Joins RS&H’s Aviation Electrical Service Group as Senior Electrical Engineer

Employee-owned, national engineering, architecture and consulting firm RS&H recently welcomed Ebrahim Essof, PE as a senior electrical engineer. Essof will support aviation and infrastructure electrical projects nationwide with his 20-plus years of experience.

In this new role, Essof will lead design on electrical engineering projects focused on aviation and infrastructure from the St. Charles, Ill., office as an extension of staff supporting the recently opened St. Louis, Mo., office.

“I am proud to support our clients with innovative electrical solutions and excited to be a part of a team filled with extremely talented professionals,” said Essof.

Essof’s design skills and leadership will help strengthen client connections, further cementing RS&H’s leadership in the industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ebrahim to our nationwide team. He will play an integral role in helping advance our services to clients and extend our geographic reach,” said Rob Roseman, PE, LEED AP, National Disciple Leader, Infrastructure Electrical.

Essof received his bachelor of science in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He has extensive experience in projects with power distribution, facility design, arc-flash analysis and more. Some of his most recent accomplished projects include generator replacements, electric vehicle charger installations, solar power design and arc-flash studies.