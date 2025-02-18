Appleton Airport Announces Promotions

Officials at the Appleton International Airport announce recent promotions:

Hollie Foley has been promoted to marketing and brand manager for the airport. In her new role, she will lead strategic marketing plans to enhance the airport's brand identity, increase passenger engagement, and drive the airport's growth. She has been with the airport since 2020 as a marketing communications specialist. Prior to joining the airport, she held marketing positions in the construction and automotive industries. She earned a degree in communications and public relations from the University of Wisconsin—Stevens Point.

Katie Horan has been promoted to Director of Finance & Administration for the airport. A seasoned financial professional with over a decade of experience at the Airport, Horan has played a pivotal role in the financial management and administrative oversight since joining the Airport in 2013. She will be responsible for driving financial efficiency, implementing strategic fiscal policies, and ensuring the long-term financial sustainability of the Airport. Prior to joining the airport, she was the controller for Outagamie County and after working in public accounting for 14 years. She earned an accounting degree from Dominican University and is a certified public accountant.