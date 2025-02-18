PHL’s 2024 Passenger Volume Surpasses 30 Million

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) welcomed almost 30.9 million passengers in 2024 — an increase of almost 10 percent over 2023 and the most guests who have passed through the airport’s terminals since its record year of 2019. Over 3.8 million of those passengers traveled to and from international destinations.

“We knew going into 2024 that it would be an exciting year for PHL, with the city hosting events like WrestleMania and American Airlines launching new international service to Copenhagen, Naples, and Nice. We surpassed our 2023 passenger total by November,” said City of Philadelphia Department of Aviation CEO Atif Saeed. “2025 will be even more eventful. In June, Aeroméxico will join our airline partners and begin year-round daily service to Mexico City. Also this summer, American will introduce seasonal service to Milan and Edinburgh. The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 matches at Lincoln Financial Field and the United States Navy’s and Marine Corps’ Homecoming 250 celebration will bring even more guests to PHL.”

More than 9.1 million guests flew to and from PHL in the summer months of June-August, including 3.1 million in July and 3 million in August. This was the first time since 2019 that PHL surpassed 3 million guests in any month.

Northeast Philadelphia Airport (PNE) is a general aviation airport, which is also owned and operated by the Department of Aviation. PNE had 122,186 plane movements, a 6.6 percent increase over 2023. As a general aviation airport, PNE has major tenants engaged in private transport, business and corporate flying, the manufacturing or building process of those aircraft, providing flight training, and aviation mechanical training.

PHL Passenger Volume: