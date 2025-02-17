The City of Marina retained ADK Consulting and Executive Search to recruit their new Airport Manager. After a nationwide search, Adarian Lawson has been named Airport Manager for the Marina Municipal Airport (OAR). Mr. Lawson will work under the direction of the City Manager’s Office, supervising airport staff, working closely with tenants, the Fire Department, and Federal Aviation Administration. He will also be responsible for preparing the airport’s annual operating and capital budgets, and grant requests. Mr. Lawson began his new role on February 3, 2025.

Mr. Lawson brings 10 years of supervisory and operational management experience across several professional disciplines, including aviation management. Most recently, he was Airport Supervisor / Airport Manager for Redlands Municipal Airport, where he managed runway inspections, FBO inspections, maintenance operations, flight operations, and ensured the safety and security of the airport. He has also worked for San Bernardino International Airport, Prosegur Security at Los Angeles World Airport, and Jet Linx Aviation at Nashville International Airport. Mr. Lawson also served in the United States Army.

"I am truly honored to step into the role of Airport Manager for the City of Marina,” said Mr. Lawson. “The Marina Municipal Airport offers an exciting platform to engage with some of the most innovative companies in aviation research and development. I am eager to work alongside key stakeholders, community partners, and local organizations to not only advance the airport’s growth but also to bring dynamic events and educational initiatives that inspire and engage the youth of our community.”

Mr. Lawson received a bachelor’s degree in aerospace and a master’s degree in aeronautical science from Middle Tennessee State University. He holds a commercial pilot’s license as well as a remote pilot’s license.