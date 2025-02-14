Scott Anderson Appointed Managing Director of Conrac Solutions Operators

Conrac Solutions, one of the national leaders in the development, finance, and operations of consolidated rental car facilities (ConRACs), is pleased to announce that Scott Anderson, formerly vice president of operations for Conrac Solutions Operators, has been appointed managing director. As part of this leadership transition, Matthew Fairbanks, the company’s longstanding president and executive, will continue supporting clients during the transition period.

“Scott Anderson has been a driving force at Conrac Solutions since joining as a facility manager in San Diego, CA. Over the years, his commitment to operational excellence, customer experience, and innovation propelled him into corporate leadership and now onto our executive team,” said Manuel Zafra Solas, CEO of Conrac Solutions. “Scott’s unparalleled work ethic and deep expertise in facilities and operations have been pivotal to our company’s sustained growth.”

Since joining Conrac Solutions in 2015, Anderson has played a key role in tripling the company's national footprint, now spanning operations at 17 airports across 12 states. During this time, Conrac Solutions has doubled its workforce, expanded into the development and financing of ConRACs, and introduced innovative solutions, including electrification initiatives and the Ready Prep QTA modular fuel, wash and servicing solution.

Zafra Solas also acknowledged the significant contributions of outgoing President Matthew Fairbanks, saying, “We are incredibly grateful for Matt’s nearly two decades of leadership, dedication, and the lasting impact he has had on our clients, business partners, and employees. His legacy of integrity, client-first service, and cost-conscious operational excellence sets a high standard for continued success.”

Scott Anderson holds a Bachelor of Science in Facility and Property Management from Brigham Young University and is a member of Airport Council International – North America’s Energy Management Cross Committee.