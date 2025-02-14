Erwin, Estes and Kinard Promoted to HDR Regional Transportation Directors

HDR has named three experienced engineering leaders as new regional transportation directors to support the continued growth of its global, diversified transportation infrastructure consulting and engineering program.

Tara Erwin, P.Eng., located in Toronto, Canada, was named the transportation director for Canada, Mike Estes, P.E., based in Richmond, Virginia, oversees the U.S. Northeast transportation practice and, located in Charleston, South Carolina, David Kinard, P.E., is the new U.S. Southeast transportation director.

As regional directors, Erwin, Estes and Kinard are responsible for leading the overall development and implementation of the firm’s regional transportation operational plans. Providing infrastructure consulting and engineering services to public and private clients across all transportation markets, they oversee HDR’s work in highways, bridges, transit, freight rail, aviation, and maritime/ports. Within each region, the three focus on client service and quality project delivery and assist with key recruitment efforts, business development and the establishment of ongoing industry partnerships.

Their appointment reflects the ongoing growth of these regions, home to more than 2,000 transportation employees dedicated to improving mobility and quality of life in urban and rural communities.

Erwin, Estes and Kinard have each been with HDR for more than a decade, serving in leadership positions and as key team members on some of the largest and most complex infrastructure programs in their regions. Those megaprojects include the Ontario Line subway in Toronto, the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel in Virginia and the Carolina Crossroads program in South Carolina. The new directors have nearly 80 years of experience in the transportation industry.

“Tara, Mike and David have proven their dedication to providing our diverse clients with customized solutions that continue HDR’s commitment to quality, accountability, efficiency and innovation,” said HDR Transportation President Tom McLaughlin. “I’ve worked with all of them for years as HDR has grown across the Eastern U.S. and in Canada. I’m confident these regions will be well served by their leadership and broad industry experience.”