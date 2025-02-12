Fraport Baltimore Partnership awarded contract to develop and manage concession program at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

Fraport Baltimore Partnership LLC is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract with the Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) to redevelop, renovate, lease and manage the retail, restaurant and commercial services at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) following a competitive solicitation process by the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT). This significant achievement reflects Fraport’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering unparalleled value to the partners and the communities it serves.

“BWI Marshall Airport looks forward to working closely with Fraport Baltimore Partnership to deliver the airport’s ‘Easy Come, Easy Go’ excellent service our customers and passengers have come to know. Members of the partnership have decades of experience successfully managing concessions programs at BWI Marshall and other major U.S. airports,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “Thanks to the Board of Public Works, approval of this contract will keep Maryland at the heart of BWI Marshall’s food and retail scene, grow the state’s economy and provide opportunities to uplift communities.”

"We are grateful and humbled by the trust placed in us through this award," said Sabine Trenk, CEO of Fraport USA. "This contract represents not only a tremendous opportunity but also a profound responsibility to collaborate with MAA to develop world-class services that exceed expectations and set new standards for quality and customer experience. Our vision for BWI Marshall launches from a storied past and reimagines the future of over 118 concession spaces that will lead the industry in new and exciting opportunities for passenger interaction, traveler engagement, revenue enhancement and a world-class experience."

The award of this contract underscores Fraport’s proven expertise in airport concession management as an industry pioneer and the longest running concession developer in the United States. The partnership of Fraport USA and Ernst Valery Investment Corporation (EVI) is committed to fostering a collaborative relationship that prioritizes shared goals, innovation, and sustainable growth for BWI to bring its vision to life and deliver a project that will make a lasting positive impact. “Our new venture, Fraport Baltimore Partnership LLC is uniquely poised to leverage the long history and experience of Fraport and EVI’s unmatched local development abilities, small business empowerment and community engagement skills,” said Ernst Valery.

As a global player and one of the largest airport operators worldwide, active in 30 airports across four continents, the Fraport Group sets standards worldwide. With an experienced workforce of over 20,000 that understands passenger and airline needs, Fraport is committed to continuously improving the customer experience at airports. Its forward-thinking Fraport USA team will showcase a bold world-class and innovative new customer experience for BWI Marshall.

For more than a quarter-century Fraport USA has been the innovator in U.S. airport retail, premium local, national, and international brands, engaging customer service and a better travel experience. It initiated the independent operator model in North America, inspiring a wave of creative competition among independent airport concessions that has driven higher per passenger spending and measurable increased passenger satisfaction year after year in national surveys. Fraport has consistently worked with the state and regional communities to open and nurture all-encompassing success across Fraport USA airports.