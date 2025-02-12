2024 at YEG: Propelling the Future

Edmonton International Airport (YEG) is celebrating a year of growth and transformation. In 2024, it welcomed 7.92 million passengers, reaching 97% recovery from pre-pandemic passenger volumes and a 5.6% increase over 2023. In 2024, YEG grew its collection of non-stop destinations by adding Atlanta, Georgia and announcing new 2025 service to Chicago, Illinois; Houston, Texas; and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Transborder passenger growth experienced a 28% increase over 2023, while International traffic increased by 7.5% and Domestic remained steady, with 1% growth.

Several landmark projects that enhance both infrastructure and the overall passenger experience were delivered in 2024. Among the notable achievements was the completion of a critical infrastructure project that saw the reconstructed Departures Roadway open just in time for the holiday travel season. YEG further enriched the passenger experience by introducing six new shops and four new restaurants, transforming the terminal into a vibrant retail and dining destination. YEG’s commitment to innovation extended to aviation safety and training, as the airport played an instrumental role in the development of Canadian North’s cutting-edge flight simulator facility. Additionally, YEG contributed to the expansion of a collaborative drone delivery program, an initiative that provides new possibilities in logistics and cargo transport.

“YEG is a hub of innovation and growth, consistently evolving as a catalyst for the region and a critical driver for the visitor economy. It is an honour to contribute to such a forward-thinking environment where ambitious ideas are embraced and continuous improvement is a priority. We are proud of YEG’s transformative role in attracting global investments and welcoming travellers from around the world — a true engine of progress fueling our collective future.”

Myron Keehn, President and CEO, Edmonton International Airport (YEG)

With three new non-stop routes already announced for 2025 and substantial service growth on existing routes, YEG will see increased business connections and tourism opportunities in 2025.

A Trip Around the Sun With YEG

Spring

YEG took to the skies with WestJet’s inaugural flight to Atlanta. The new route results from the growing ties between the two regions and opens doors for new partnerships.

WestJet began non-stop summer seasonal service to Nashville and San Francisco, showcasing the importance of leisure and business destinations.

Porter Airlines, which began operating at YEG in 2023, added Montreal to its collection of non-stop destinations from YEG.

WestJet revealed its Edmonton winter 2024/2025 flight schedule, outlining significant growth and commitment to the region, boosting its overall capacity by more than 20% compared to winter 2023.

Summer

Air Canada continued to increase incremental capacity on key hubs to better serve the business community.





Fall

KLM’s non-stop service to Amsterdam continued to be a popular route in 2024. With four times weekly service in 2024, KLM announced that it will grow to five times weekly service in summer 2025, as well as up to six times weekly in June 2025. This increase in service demonstrates proven demand and growth in the Edmonton market.

WestJet announced its largest summer schedule from Edmonton in the airline’s history by launching new US routes – Chicago and Salt Lake City – and significantly enhanced domestic connectivity, including Grande Prairie, Regina, Saskatoon and Kelowna. The summer 2025 schedule will be a 23% increase over summer 2024.

United Airlines announced its new non-stop service to Houston and Chicago. With this announcement, United will fly to three non-stop destinations from Edmonton, including its double daily service to Denver.

Winter

Flair added increased frequency to Vancouver and Abbotsford from YEG. Flair currently serves many non-stop destinations from YEG, and the airport looks forward to continuing to see this number grow and welcome more visitors, businesses and opportunities to the Edmonton Metro Region.

YEG looks forward to working alongside partners in the region to connect more businesses, travellers, friends and families. YEG is committed to continuing to offer more flights to more places while ensuring a safe, sustainable and welcoming environment for all.

As an economic engine in the region, Villeneuve Airport (ZVL) continued to support general aviation, training and development opportunities and serviced more than 53,600 aircraft movements in 2024.

For more information on highlights from 2024, please visit flyeia.com/top-10-of-2024