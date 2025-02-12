Future of aviation lands at YYC with TELUS Private Wireless Network

TELUS and The Calgary Airport Authority have joined forces in a groundbreaking 10-year partnership that will transform YYC Calgary International Airport into Canada's first airport equipped with a high-performance 5G private wireless network. This ultra-fast, low-latency network will deliver consistent, enterprise-grade connectivity throughout the airport campus. As Canada’s leader in private wireless networks and the company behind the county’s largest private 5G network deployment, TELUS brings proven expertise to this ground-breaking initiative, which supports YYC's position as one of Canada's fastest-growing airports, establishing it as a pioneer in digital aviation infrastructure.

This first-of-its-kind deployment will create a cutting-edge wireless foundation, enhancing the passenger experience and streamlining airport operations while preparing for future technological innovations.

“At YYC, we’re focused on the future of travel,” says Megan Gupton, Chief Information Officer at The Calgary Airport Authority. “We’re proud to partner with TELUS to pioneer this innovative network solution for Canadian air transportation. With accelerated digitalization and the need for modernization of our network, this infrastructure will enhance the travel experience for passengers now and allow us to scale up more effectively to meet future demand. Fixed connections and Wi-Fi alone won’t be enough. The latest generation of private 5G networks are necessary to unlock greater productivity, resilience, and sustainability.”

The innovative solution maximizes TELUS' existing airport infrastructure while introducing new coverage enhancements both inside and outside the terminal, ensuring comprehensive wireless coverage for all airport users.

"This partnership with YYC Calgary International Airport showcases TELUS's commitment to powering Canada's digital future," said Navin Arora, Executive Vice-president, TELUS and President, TELUS Business Solutions. "By implementing the country's first airport-wide private wireless network, we're not just enhancing current operations – we're creating a platform for continuous innovation that will elevate the travel experience and operational efficiency for years to come. This collaboration sets a new standard for smart infrastructure in Canada and reinforces our position as a global leader in building world-class networks."

The private wireless network will be deployed in phases, with initial operations beginning May 1, 2025. This landmark project sets a new benchmark for airport technology in Canada and creates a blueprint for digital transformation in critical infrastructure facilities.

