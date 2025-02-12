San Antonio International Airport Launches New Way to Meet and Greet Guests

San Antonio International Airport is launching its new SAT Pass program. The pass will allow a limited number of non-ticketed visitors an opportunity to meet and greet guests post-security at the airport.

Have you ever wanted to surprise your loved one at the gate with flowers, welcome home a soldier from deployment at the gate or grab a quick bite with a friend before boarding?



The process to apply for a pass is quick and easy. Guests can go online to request a pass at least 24 hours in advance, if the request is approved, the pass will be sent digitally to the guest. The QR code will allow access through the TSA security checkpoint.

“This pass is designed for anyone who wants to spend additional time with a traveler,” said Tonya Hope, Public Relations Manager at San Antonio International Airport. “We listened to our travelers and community members. We feel Valentine’s week is the perfect time to launch this free new service. We shared information about the new program with our travelers and included the message on some sweet treats for Valentine’s Day.”

Beginning today, up to 50 non-ticketed visitors will be approved to go past security with SAT Pass.

For more information on the SAT Pass, please visit the airport’s website.