Port of Seattle Takes Two Steps Forward on Increasing Airport Worker Access to Affordable Childcare
As part of the Port’s ongoing efforts to make Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) a world-class place for employment, the Port of Seattle Commission approved two major steps toward increasing accessible, affordable, and flexible childcare services for airport workers yesterday. In the immediate term, the Port will create a Childcare Navigator Program offering comprehensive, culturally, and linguistically appropriate services to help interested workers navigate the existing childcare ecosystem. Second, as part of the Port’s goal to site a childcare facility at or near the airport, the Commission directed the development of a feasibility study that will provide the necessary information to make this vision a reality.