Port of Seattle Takes Two Steps Forward on Increasing Airport Worker Access to Affordable Childcare

As part of the Port’s ongoing efforts to make Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) a world-class place for employment, the Port of Seattle Commission approved two major steps toward increasing accessible, affordable, and flexible childcare services for airport workers yesterday. In the immediate term, the Port will create a Childcare Navigator Program offering comprehensive, culturally, and linguistically appropriate services to help interested workers navigate the existing childcare ecosystem. Second, as part of the Port’s goal to site a childcare facility at or near the airport, the Commission directed the development of a feasibility study that will provide the necessary information to make this vision a reality.



Childcare is one of many topics that Commissioners have been examining as a way to improve the airport workforce experience, in addition to a pilot program to increase access to transit passes and exploration of healthcare insurance for SEA workers. This latest move on childcare follows last year’s Port study, which found that 90% of employers noted employees’ concerns related to reliable childcare as having an impact on their company’s bottom lines.



“As a parent, I am so proud to be moving this effort on childcare access forward in the coming year,” said Port of Seattle Commission President Toshiko Hasegawa. “We’re doing the hard, yet important work of understanding the challenges that face workers at our Port facilities, and we’re learning so much in the process. I look forward to seeing what the feasibility study teaches us about our goal to establish a childcare facility for SEA workers and community members. I’m proud the Port is working towards comprehensive solutions to answer our region’s childcare crisis. ”