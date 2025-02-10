FlyMyAirport Enhances Support for Routes with Real-Time Data

FlyMyAirport the leading airport-focused flight booking platform, announced two new features designed to help airports spotlight nonstop routes and provide travelers with real-time access to the most affordable and convenient flight options. The Today’s Flight Deals and Direct Flights Carousel features deliver live pricing and schedule updates, giving travelers an easier way to plan their trips through their local airport.

“Airports want travelers to instantly see their best nonstop options,” said Ryan Baseman, Chief Technology Officer at Airport One. “With these new tools, airports can showcase key routes with real-time pricing and effortless updates. This advancement is made possible by our technology stack, which integrates data from multiple sources and curates it meaningfully to help travelers find the best options at a glance.”

The Today’s Flight Deals tool enables airports to personalize their promotions by selecting up to 16 nonstop routes for real-time fare updates. Meanwhile, the Direct Flights Carousel offers an automated display of up to 10 nonstop routes, ranked by lowest available fares and updated with live schedule data. Together, these tools streamline route promotion for airports while improving flight discovery for travelers.

This month FlyMyAirport surpassed 4 million consumer searches and has approximately 35 subscribing airports across the United States. From a technology perspective, the company has released over 1,000 product and data-driven improvements in the last 12 months, including most recently layering Cirium scheduling data on top of KAYAK’s pricing data to increase functionality and reliability.