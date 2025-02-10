Reed Smith Strengthens Transportation Industry Group with Finance Partner in Washington D.C.

Global law firm Reed Smith announced the appointment of partner Chris Buchanan in its Washington D.C. office. Buchanan joins the firm’s global Transportation Industry Group from King & Spalding where he was a partner in the finance practice.

Bringing a wealth of knowledge of the aviation industry, Buchanan’s experience includes advising clients on synthetic leases, aircraft finance, U.S. citizenship regulations for aircraft ownership, and export finance facilities.

Buchanan represents clients in leasing structures (operating, finance, synthetic, leveraged, TRAC, sale leaseback and equipment-as-a-service) with an emphasis on transportation, manufacturing, energy, cryptocurrency and medical equipment acquisitions/disposition and financings. Buchanan has extensive experience with the Export-Import Bank of the United States and foreign export credit agencies.

In addition to aviation, Buchanan’s experience also spans the railway sector, where he has advised on significant transactions, including a $250 million senior secured railcar financing facility, as well as advising a financial sponsor’s portfolio company specializing in intermodal equipment, chassis, and containers in securing a $1.3 billion asset-based loan. Buchanan is ranked as Hall of Fame by Legal 500 in Road and Rail Finance.

Richard Hakes, Reed Smith partner and chair of the firm’s Transportation Industry Group, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Chris to the firm especially during such a busy time for the aviation finance team. His addition further enhances our ability to deliver top-tier service to our clients across the transportation sector.”

Hakes added, “With significant asset and equipment finance experience advising companies, banks, private credit providers, equipment financiers, and both lessors and lessees, Chris will be a valued addition to the firm and trusted advisor to our clients in this space.”

Buchanan said: " I am thrilled to be joining Reed Smith, a firm renowned for its global reach, collaborative approach, and sector-specific support. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of its transportation practice, particularly in aviation, both in the U.S. and internationally.”

“2025 marks a pivotal year of strategic growth for our firm. Earlier this year we opened our new Atlanta office with 37 lawyers, and we’ve already welcomed three new partners in Europe,” said Julie Hardin, Reed Smith’s managing partner—Americas. "Chris adds to our continued expansion of our finance practice. He is highly regarded in the market, and his extensive experience across the transportation sector, one of Reed Smith’s core industries, will be invaluable to our clients.”

Reed Smith’s global Transportation Industry Group provides comprehensive support in asset and equipment finance across aviation, logistics, offshore, and shipping. The team advises owners, lessees, charterers, operators, financiers, investors, and manufacturers on a full spectrum of transportation-related legal needs. The firm has 150 dedicated transportation lawyers, with more than 1,000 lawyers having worked with transportation clients worldwide.