SSP America Promotes Nicholas Schaefer to Executive Vice President of Business Development

SSP America, a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations worldwide, is pleased to announce the promotion of Nicholas Schaefer to executive vice president of business development. In this new capacity, Nick will lead SSP America’s expansion as the organization continues to grow throughout the US, Canada, and Central and South America.

Nick joined SSP America in 2022 as vice president of Central and South America. Since coming on board, Nick has been responsible for the profitable growth and development of the SSP brand and operations in Central and South America, focused on providing a taste of place throughout the regions. Working alongside chief executive officer Pat Murray, Nick has been instrumental in expanding SSP America’s footprint during a time of unprecedented growth.

Nick has more than two decades of experience, which is marked by his ability to tailor brands for the airport space and expand quickly while remaining profitable. Before joining SSP America, Nick served as senior vice president of franchise and license development for JAB Holding Company, a global investment company focused on consumer goods and services. Nick oversaw a portfolio of 485 units and $300 million in annual sales. Additionally, Nick was vice president of airport business development for Delaware North and held non-traditional development roles for Restaurant Growth Brands, Extreme Pita, and Quiznos. Nick has a degree in chemical engineering from Michigan State University and worked as an engineer for Groupe Schneider Electric before beginning his career in travel food and beverage.

Pat Murray commented, “Nick’s move into the executive vice president of business development role will allow SSP America to continue growing at the impressive pace we’ve set while remaining profitable. Nick’s ‘win-win’ problem-solving and negotiation styles have been one of the keys to our success over the past few years. With Nick in this role, we’ll be able to bring a taste of place to more airports than ever before.”