Airports Council Launches Strategic Workforce Development Accreditation

Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA), the trade association representing commercial service airports in the United States and Canada, today launched its new Airport Workforce Development Accreditation to support the North American airport industry’s ambitious efforts to strengthen its workforce of the future. As part of the launch, ACI-NA also recognized the first five airports to receive accreditation under this new program.

“Ensuring sustained access to a skilled, engaged, and future-ready workforce is one of the most pressing issues facing the North American airport industry today,” said ACI-NA President and CEO Kevin M. Burke. “Our new Airport Workforce Development Accreditation will provide airports and their business partners with a strategic and structured roadmap in addressing this critical challenge.”

The Airport Workforce Development Accreditation provides a structured, multi-level framework to help airports and their business partners address workforce challenges. This first-of-its-kind initiative for the airport industry is designed to equip airports and their business partners with a strategic roadmap for workforce development by enhancing skills, elevating employee engagement, and strengthening workforce readiness across the airport industry.

Comprised of five core levels, the Airport Workforce Development Accreditation framework is designed to provide an accumulative approach to workforce development across five structured levels, each requiring increased focus as an airport or airport business partner progresses. The five levels are:

· Level 1 - Building the Base: Participants establish foundational workforce practices and raise awareness about the airport’s pivotal role in the community.

· Level 2 - Nurturing Talent: Participants align internal training programs with employee development opportunities through skill-gap analysis and individual learning plans.

· Level 3 - Cultivating Connections: Participants expand community outreach and create career pathways to secure future talent pipelines.

· Level 4 - Extending Influence: Participants formalize partnerships with educational institutions and industry collaborators for comprehensive, scalable development initiatives.

· Level 5 - Shaping the Future: Participants achieve measurable improvements in workforce skills and implement sustainable, forward-looking workforce strategies that ensure long-term adaptability.

As part of the launch, ACI-NA congratulated five North American airports for attaining their Airport Workforce Development Accreditation. Toronto Pearson International Airport and Denver International Airport achieved Level 3 accreditation. Rapid City Regional Airport, Fort McMurray International Airport, and San Francisco International Airport all joined the accreditation program at Level 1.

“These airports have demonstrated excellence in strategic workforce planning and employee engagement, setting a new benchmark for the industry,” said Burke. “We are proud to recognize the first five airports to earn their accreditation under this program and look forward to assisting more airports and business partners in attaining their accreditation soon.”

The Airport Workforce Development Accreditation is administered by 4QD Strategy Consulting LLC, an advisory firm that provides clients with practical implementation assistance in matters of strategy, workforce development, and organization effectiveness.

Learn more about the ACI-NA Airport Workforce Development Accreditation at www.astrongerairportworkforce.org.