ADK Completes Senior Manager of Public Safety and Security Search for The Norfolk Airport Authority

ADK Consulting and Executive Search announced the successful placement of Bruce Evans as Senior Manager of Public Safety and Security for Norfolk International Airport. In this role, he will oversee the Authority-operated Police and Fire Departments and ensure smooth operations of public safety services through strategic planning, policy development, and effective emergency response coordination. Mr. Evans began his new role on January 27, 2025.

Mr. Evans has almost 40 years of leadership, management, and emergency response experience. He has worked for Norfolk Airport Authority since 2009, most recently serving as Deputy Fire Chief. In that position, he provided senior-level leadership and guidance to 21 fire department employees. He was responsible for ensuring daily operations, staffing, training, budget preparation and oversight, policy development, and guidance of the fire department.

“I am privileged to accept the position of Senior Manager of Public Safety and Security with the Norfolk Airport Authority,” said Mr. Evans. “I am excited by the challenge of continuing to make our airport the safest possible experience for our customers, tenants, and employees. I am truly humbled to lead and work with such a group of dedicated and skilled public safety professionals.”

Mr. Evans received a bachelor’s degree in management and leadership from Bluefield College. He also completed the Executive Fire Officer program at the National Fire Academy.