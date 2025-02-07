International Travel Surges at Orlando International Airport

Orlando International Airport soared to new heights in 2024 as international travel took off with nearly 800,000 more passengers moving through its terminals compared to 2023.

Three airlines led the increase in international traffic: Southwest, JetBlue, and Porter.

“It was a remarkable year for international travel at MCO,” said Kevin J. Thibault, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which manages Orlando International Airport. “This growth not only underscores the resilience and appeal of Central Florida as a global hub, but it also highlights the importance of international travel as a window to the world. This is great news for our region, community, and our mission to connect Florida and the world.”

Southwest opened an international hub at MCO to increase its Caribbean service from two routes to eight. JetBlue added service to Punta Cana and Santiago in the Dominican Republic while Porter Airlines serviced Ottawa and Toronto. The three airlines accounted for 84% of the increase in international passengers at MCO.

Though there were many challenges in the aviation industry in 2024, including airline bankruptcies, aircraft delivery delays and a FAA Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for overhaul of specific engines, MCO only experienced a decrease of 0.9 percent compared to 2023.

Orlando International remains Florida’s busiest airport with 57,211,628 passengers in 2024.

Looking ahead, MCO will pick up two new international routes in 2025 with Discover Airlines (Munich, Germany) starting March 5 and Air France (Paris, France) starting May 21. Additionally, some MCO airlines are projecting an increase in seat capacity for spring and early summer. An uptick in passenger volume is expected when tourists descend on Orlando for the opening of Epic Universe in May.

Throughout 2025, MCO has several new destinations:

Air France (Paris, France) starting May 21

Alaska Airlines (Boise, ID) through March 25

Breeze (Gulfport, MS) starting February 6

Breeze (Ogdensburg, NY) starting February 13

Breeze (Raleigh/Durham, NC) starting May 9

Breeze (Wilmington, NC) starting February 13

Discover Airlines (Munich, Germany) starting March 5

Southwest (Ft. Myers) starting August 5

Southwest (Sarasota) starting August 5

Southwest (West Palm Beach) starting August 5

All travelers should note that the REAL ID Act, which incorporates security features into driver’s licenses and identification cards, goes into effect May 7, 2025. Those traveling internationally are encouraged to learn about trusted travel programs such as TSA PreCheck, Global Entry and Mobile Passport Control.