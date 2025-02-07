San Diego International Airport Records Busiest Year Ever with more than 25 Million Passengers Served in 2024

San Diego International Airport (SAN) marks 2024 as its busiest year ever with 25.24 million passengers recorded traveling through the airport’s terminals. This record-breaking year surpasses the previous busiest record of 25.18 million passengers served in 2019.

“This is a true sign of recovery and growth,” said Kimberly Becker, President and CEO, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “Each year following the pandemic, the numbers of travelers recorded at our airport has increased. We are grateful for our partnering airline tenants who operate at SAN and for the many business and leisure passengers who choose to fly to and from our airport.”

Contributing to the passenger volume increase during the last year is the addition of two new airlines, Breeze and Porter Airlines and service to nine new nonstop destinations which include Anchorage, Alaska; Cincinnati, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; Eagle County/Vail, Colorado; Jacksonville, Florida; Milwaukee, WI; Norfolk, VA; Pittsburgh, PA; and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

International travel also contributed to growth in 2024 with a more than 10 percent increase from last year. Directly attributing to this growth is British Airways’ expansion in service from one to two nonstop daily flights to London, England. International travel is anticipated to continue growth in the coming year with the addition of service to Amsterdam, Netherlands on KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and daily nonstop service to Tokyo, Japan on Japan Airlines.

Currently, 18 airlines operate from SAN and offer nonstop flights to 85 destinations around the globe.