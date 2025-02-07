Denver International Airport Receives Workforce Development Accreditation from Leading Airport Trade Association

Denver International Airport (DEN) has been honored with a newly created workforce development accreditation from Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA). ACI-NA launched its Airport Workforce Development Accreditation to support North American airports in their mission to strengthen their workforce, which is a cornerstone of DEN’s Vision 100 strategic plan to serve 100 million annual passengers in the next several years. DEN is among a select group of the first airports to receive the new accreditation.

“A pillar of our Vision 100 strategic plan is empowering our people by building a skilled and diverse talent pipeline that’s committed to excellence,” DEN CEO Phil Washington said. “By preparing our workforce for the challenges ahead, we are paving the way for an exciting journey as we prepare to serve 100 million annual passengers. We’re honored that ACI-NA has recognized our efforts by choosing DEN to receive this first-ever accreditation.”

The accreditation program offers a multi-level framework to help airports and their business partners address workforce challenges by enhancing skills, elevating employee engagement and strengthening workforce readiness, according ACI-NA.

“Ensuring sustained access to a skilled, engaged, and future-ready workforce is one of the most pressing issues facing the North American airport industry today,” ACI-NA President and CEO Kevin M. Burke said. “Our new Airport Workforce Development Accreditation will provide airports like DEN and their business partners with a strategic and structured roadmap in addressing this critical challenge.”

The accreditation consists of five core levels. According to ACI-NA, the “framework is designed to provide an accumulative approach to workforce development across five structured levels, each requiring increased focus as an airport or airport business partner progresses.” The levels, and ACI-NA level descriptions, are listed below:

Level 1 - Building the Base: Participants establish foundational workforce practices and raise awareness about the airport’s pivotal role in the community.

Level 2 - Nurturing Talent: Participants align internal training programs with employee development opportunities through skill-gap analysis and individual learning plans.

Level 3 - Cultivating Connections: Participants expand community outreach and create career pathways to secure future talent pipelines.

Level 4 - Extending Influence: Participants formalize partnerships with educational institutions and industry collaborators for comprehensive, scalable development initiatives.

Level 5 - Shaping the Future: Participants achieve measurable improvements in workforce skills and implement sustainable, forward-looking workforce strategies that ensure long-term adaptability.

DEN was the only large hub airport in the country to achieve Level 3 accreditation.

DEN’s accreditation level demonstrates a particular degree of excellence in strategically planning for a successful future workforce. From business development training to career pathways, and research and development, DEN is creating a pipeline of new talent for the aviation industry.