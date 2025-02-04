SageGlass Introduces RealTone: The World's Most Neutral Electrochromic Glass

SageGlass, the pioneer of electrochromic glass technology and subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, is proud to announce the launch of RealTone™, the most neutral electrochromic glass solution available. Developed in response to architectural feedback, RealTone eliminates the "blue hue" commonly associated with electrochromic glass, delivering a neutral aesthetic while maintaining SageGlass’ proven performance.

“At SageGlass, we believe great design seamlessly blends form and function,” said SageGlass Global Marketing Director Jordan Doria. “RealTone represents a breakthrough in electrochromic glass, enhancing not only building performance, but the entire spatial experience. As the glass tints, it preserves true-to-life colors while minimizing excess glare. Architects can now achieve the seamless integration of design, energy efficiency and occupant comfort, without compromise.”

SageGlass pioneered electrochromic glass technology and continues to set the standard for innovation in the industry. Their newest innovation, RealTone, was developed to solve a long-standing challenge in the dynamic glass market: delivering both performance and style. Key product features include:

● Enhanced Aesthetics: RealTone provides the most neutral appearance on the market, thoughtfully designed in response to architects' requests. By preserving true-to-life colors, it delivers clearer, more vibrant views that enhance interior design without compromise.

● Unmatched Performance: RealTone uses the same proven electrochromic technology as SageGlass’ legacy solutions, providing trusted superior glare control and thermal regulation.

● Design Flexibility: Compatible with SageGlass’ entire product portfolio, including Harmony® and other proprietary coatings like Bright Silver and bird-friendly solutions, RealTone offers architects the ultimate flexibility to meet aesthetic and functional goals.

“RealTone answers a question we’ve heard time and again: ‘Can it be more neutral?’” added Doria. “Now, with RealTone, the answer is yes—without any trade-offs in performance.”