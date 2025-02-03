MKE Surpasses 6.3 Million Passengers in 2024

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport’s (MKE) passenger traffic numbers continued to soar in 2024 as the Airport saw a 5% increase in travelers compared to the previous year. In addition to welcoming more passengers, MKE also introduced new air service and added amenities and concessions options throughout the year.

“Travelers across the region continue to choose Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport as their airport of choice. This continued growth is a testament to our airport’s excellence, generating economic growth and showcasing Milwaukee County as a premier destination to the world," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. " I applaud Director Dranzik and the entire team for their outstanding work and commitment to ensuring that our hometown airport continues to provide top-tier service, convenience, and accessibility for all who travel through Milwaukee County."

“Travelers decide the level of air service at any airport, and more travelers coming through our doors lets airlines know the demand for flights is here,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. “We hope to keep this trend going in 2025 with multiple projects underway to further elevate our customer experience.”

In 2023, MKE reached a new milestone in passenger traffic when it surpassed the six million traveler mark for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2024, MKE welcomed 6,316,245 travelers—a 5% increase over the previous milestone.

Nonstop New from MKE

Much of MKE’s success in 2024 comes by the way of new nonstop routes and Airport enhancements geared at improving MKE’s already world-class customer experience.

Sun Country Airlines made major investments in MKE in 2024 by bringing back seasonal nonstop flights to Cancun, Mexico and increasing the frequency of those flights from weekly to daily through the spring break travel period. The airline also recently expanded their winter international offerings with multiple flights per week to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

In addition to their international routes, Sun Country also flies nonstop from MKE to Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Orlando, and Phoenix.

Inside the Airport, new concessions options are improving the travel experience even before travelers step onto a plane.

MKE opened two new Dunkin’ locations—one on each concourse—to help fuel early morning coffee drinkers and donut lovers alike. The new locations introduced MKE travelers to Dunkin’s full menu of breakfast sandwiches and morning staples. MKE also introduced a new locally-inspired market on Concourse D called MKE Lakeshore Supply. The new addition offers Wisconsin-made treats, souvenirs, grab-n-go food items, as well as self-serve customizable Costa Coffee.

Breezing Through TSA

2024 was also the year MKE made applying for TSA PreCheck easier than ever before. Previously, travelers could only apply by reserving an appointment at special events held at the Airport a few times per year. As of June 2024, travelers can now enroll in the program by visiting any CLEAR kiosk in the Airport’s Main Terminal with no appointment necessary. Enrollments are accessible seven days a week between the hours of 6:00am-6:00pm.

Local Airport Meets Local Artists

MKE and the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD) teamed up to unveil a new rotating art exhibit on Concourse D that helps showcase the work of local Milwaukee artists. The inaugural exhibit launched in June 2024 features colorful letterpress printed postcards by MIAD graduate Liz Geoffrey. The new partnership promises to not only enhance the passenger experience, but also give visitors a taste of Milwaukee’s vibrant arts scene before even leaving the Airport.

Looking to the Skies in 2025

Southwest Airlines, which serves the most nonstop routes of any airline at MKE, announced the addition of flights to Austin, Texas coming in March 2025. As a destination not served by any airline in Milwaukee, nonstop flights to Austin present a truly notable addition to MKE’s robust list of nonstop destinations. The new daily service will begin on March 6 and operate on a full-size Boeing 737-700 aircraft.

Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines are also bringing new low-cost travel options to those looking for warmer weather during the 2025 spring break season. Both airlines announced the addition of multiple flights per week to Tampa, Florida, while Spirit additionally will offer new service to Orlando and expanded winter and spring break service to Fort Lauderdale.